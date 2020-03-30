Nebraska federal court amends pleas, sentencing hearings amid pandemic

The U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska declared a general order detailing how video teleconferencing will be done for federal cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief U.S. District Judge John Gerrard gave the order Monday morning.

Here are the details:

Felony pleas and sentencings cannot be conducted in person without jeopardizing public health and safety.

District judges may authorize please to be taken and impose sentences by video teleconference or by telephone conference if video is not reasonably available.

The defendant's consent to any proceeding by video or telephone may be established orally during the proceeding.

The court will vacate, extend or change the order no sooner later than June 28.