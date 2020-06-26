Nebraska couple gets 6 years for locking boy in basement

A federal judge sentenced a northeast Nebraska couple to six years in prison after they pleaded guilty to locking a special-needs foster child in a basement storage room for extended periods.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Charles and Krista Parker on Friday to prison on multiple counts of child abuse.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.

The couple was arrested after Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services officers responded to a report in September 2018 and found a then 9-year-old boy locked in a basement utility room with a concrete floor, no windows and no ventilation.

The child slept on two urine-soaked blankets.