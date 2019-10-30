Nebraska communities receive grants to combat youth drug use

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy announced 150 grants for its Drug-Free Support Program, of which three communities in Nebraska were awarded.

According to the release the program is designed to reduce substance use among youth.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer released this statement in response, “as drug addiction continues to destroy lives across the country, we must ensure that Nebraska’s young people are educated about the dangers of substance abuse. These grants will help our communities in the Omaha metro area, Buffalo County, and Kearney keeps the next generation of Nebraskans healthy and safe by preventing them from trying drugs in the first place.”

The following recipients received $125,000, North Central District Health Department in O’Neill; Buffalo County Community Health Partners in Kearney; and Heartland Family Service in Council Bluffs, which also services the Omaha metro area.

