Nebraska commission bans booze at lakes McConaughy, Ogallala

The state game and parks commission has banned both alcohol possession and consumption at Lake McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska.

The commission voted Friday at its meeting in Hastings for the proposal, which affects only state-controlled areas. It's among several agreements the state worked out with local leaders to avert drastic cuts in access.

The commission had been considering access restrictions following complaints about overcrowding and rowdy behavior last Fourth of July. But the commission delayed action in January after hundreds of people showed up for a hearing on the proposed rules.