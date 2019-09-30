Nebraska coaches Frost, Cook on paying college athletes

During regularly scheduled Nebraska Athletics' Monday updates, the Huskers volleyball and football coaches weighed in on the California decision to let college athletes make money from endorsements.

Following the news out of California, where the governor signed a law defying the NCAA, Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost and Volleyball Coach John Cook on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, talked about allowing college athletes to make money from endorsement deals. (WOWT)

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom defied the NCAA by signing a law that will allow college athletes to collect money from endorsement deals — just like the pros.

"We'll probably have to triple our compliance office," Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook said Monday morning. "And I think it's going to open a can of worms."