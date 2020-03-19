Nebraska climbs to 32 coronavirus cases; Iowa total rises to 44

Nebraska health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night, bringing the state's total cases so far to 32; while six new cases identified in Iowa brought the total there to 44.

One case involved a man in his 40s from Sarpy County with underlying health issues. He was in the hospital Thursday night while an investigation was underway to track his previous whereabouts.

He is the third case under the jurisdiction of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. The department stated in a news release Thursday night that contact investigations were underway with assistance from DHHS. Investigators are working to rapidly assess potential exposures in order to determine next steps, the release states.

Once identified, close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to the release.

Two cases were reported in Lincoln County. One was a woman in her 40s who had recently traveled to Colorado. The other was a man in his 20s who was in close contact with someone who had previously tested positive.

The fourth new case was reported in Nemaha County: a man in his 60s who had recently traveled to Colorado who had been isolated at home.

Local health departments with jurisdiction over Lincoln and Nemaha counties have initiated close-contact investigations to help prevent further spread, according to a release from the state health department. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Anyone concerned they may have COVID-19 is advised to self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone, the DHHS release states. At that time, the provider will evaluate and determine whether testing is necessary.

Six new cases in Iowa

During a news conference Thursday afternoon , the Iowa Department of Public Health announced six additional positive cases of coronavirus in the state, for a total of 44 positive cases.

According to IDPH, three of the individuals live in Polk County:

one adult age 19-40

one adult age 41-60

one adult age 61-80

The remaining three cases are:

one adult age 19-40 living in Muscatine County

one adult age 41-60 living in Dubuque County

one adult age 19-40 living in Johnson County

In addition, two more individuals who are not Iowa residents tested positive for COVID-19 at Iowa healthcare facilities, according to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

Meanwhile, more than 64 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab, the release states.