Nebraska bill to ban vaping in certain areas advances

A bill that seeks to ban vaping inside public buildings and impose other restrictions advanced in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday after some key wording was changed.

LB840 would amend the Nebraska Clean Indoor Air Act. Introduced by Grand Island Sen. Dan Quick, the change would “prohibit the use of an electronic smoking device that creates an aerosol or vapor.”

Writing the law to target e-cigs specifically without criminalizing other products proved to be complicated.

Quick said the vapor released by e-cigs is unsafe and exposes non-smokers to health risks. Quick introduced the amendment to the bill to exclude devices like humidifiers or asthma inhalers.

Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh spoke in support of the bill. She said second-hand vapor can be harmful to people who have asthma, like her six-year-old daughter.

“My child’s health and life should not be put in jeopardy because of a recreational activity of someone else,” she said.

Sen. Mike Groene opposed the bill because it could hurt vape shops and added most of the recent fatalities from vaping were caused by people vaping marijuana - not regulated cartridges sold in stores.

“Let’s not demonize everything,” Groene said.

A Health and Human Services Committee amendment would exempt licensed retail outlets who sell vaping products from the clean indoor air act. That would allow customers to sample products in-store while a qualifying outlet would be restricted to selling to persons aged 21 and older.