After a dominant performance in their first game of the season, the Nebraska baseball team lost 8-7 in the 10th inning at Baylor on Saturday.

The team had to rally from behind, which included a grand slam by Aaron Palensky, to eventually take the lead at 7-6, but Baylor ended up forcing extras and then winning it.

The team's will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at 1:05.