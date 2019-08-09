Nebraska awarded $1.9 million to update 911 call centers

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that more than $1.9 million in grant funding will go to update Nebraska’s 911 call center.

Nebraska’s 911 centers will be upgraded to Next Generation 911 (NG911) abilities, according to a press release by The U.S. Department of Transportation.

Some of the expected capabilities include a faster system, text message abilities, image and video processing, and advanced mapping.

The funding is a part of a larger $109 million in grants that includes 34 other states and two tribal nations, according to the release.

