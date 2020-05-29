Nebraska athletes to return to campus on June 1

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Friday that student-athletes can return to campus beginning on Monday, June 1.

Football, volleyball, soccer and both men's and women's basketball players will be the first to return to Lincoln with other teams returning in phases over the coming weeks.

“The plan we have developed is done with the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We have strict protocol that will involve quarantines, testing and detailed cleaning and safety measures. The guidelines we have in place will be strictly followed as our student-athletes return to prepare for their upcoming seasons.”

In a release, the university detailed the necessary steps for an athlete to return to voluntary workouts:



The first step in the plan for student-athletes who are outside of Lincoln is the gathering of pre-travel information and education, followed by guidelines for traveling back to Lincoln.



All student-athletes returning to Lincoln from an outside location will quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours when arriving in Lincoln. Student-athletes living by themselves off-campus may quarantine at their home, while those living on campus will quarantine in a designated on-campus dormitory.



Following the completion of the quarantine period, the student-athlete will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and return a confirmed negative result before being allowed to access athletic department facilities.



Any student-athlete returning a positive test will be required to remain at their residence and self-isolate and follow positive test guidelines.



A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure two negative tests before completing the self-isolation period.

Once a student-athlete is cleared to access athletic facilities for a voluntary workout, they will follow a series of guidelines to help ensure the safest and cleanest workout environment possible.

Workouts will be conducted in small groups and must be in accordance with all local and state guidelines:

