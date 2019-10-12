Minnesota Crushes Nebraska 34-7

25th-ranked Minnesota crushed Nebraska 34-7 on Saturday night in Minneapolis. The Gophers raised their record 6-0 on the season. The Huskers dropped to 4-and-3 on the year and 2-and-2 in the Big Ten.

Rodney Smith led Minnesota with 139 yards rushing and scored a touchdown. The Gophers finished with a total of 322 yards on the ground. Shannon Brooks ran for 99 yards and Mo Ibrahim added 84 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns.

Nebraska's starting quarterback Adrian Martinez did not play in the game, due to an knee injury. Backup Noah Vedral replaced Martinez and struggled in first career start. He completed 14-23 passes for 135 yards and rushed for 49 yards. Vedral was under pressure most of the game.

Nebraska has a bye week. The Huskers next game is Octonber 26th, when they host Indiana.

Live updates

Hi again everyone! Sports Director Ross Jernstrom here with updates on tonight's big matchup between Nebraska and #25 Minnesota.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez watched warmups in street clothes, so it looks like backup Noah Vedal will start at quarterback tonight.

TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis: Wind at 15-18 mph--temps in 30's.

Minnesota enters the stadium. Huskers come out of the tunnel.

Coin toss: Martinez not in uniform. Snow is coming down.

Huskers win toss. Nebraska will receive. Here comes Noah Vedral.

Nebraska takes over at 25-yard line.

Vedral on 6-yard run on first play of the game. Three yard pass. 3rd and one--Vedral first down gain of three yards.

Incomplete pass. Vedral keep for two yards. WanDale Robinson great catch for first down. Nebraska at 48 .

Robinson run for 11 yards to 38. Jack Stoll catch to 33.

3rd down and 6--Washington gain of 3 yards. 4th and 2--Nebraska goes for it. Incomplete pass.

Timeout on field 10:14 in first quarter. Nebraska 0 Minnesota 0.

Good start for the Huskers. 55 yard drive. Vedral has some confidence after that drive.

Minnesota starts drive on 29 yard line. Pass complete for 7 yards.

35 yard gain for Gophers to Nebraska 29 yard line.

8:30 to go--Brooks seven yard run to 15 yard line.

Minnesota scores off a screen pass for a touchdown. 71-yard drive.

Tanner Morgan pass,to Chris Autman-Bell for 15 yards for a TD.

MINNESOTA 7 NEBRASKA 0

Baylor beats Texas Tech 33-30--so they will switch to Nebraska at Minnesota game on Fox Sports 1 at 6:57p.m..

Nebraska pass to Spielman for 51 yards. Big Play! Two sacks by Gophers. Incomplete pass. Punt.

Minnesota punt and Spielman has nice return but fumbles. Husker recover ball.

END OF 1ST QUARTER: MINNESOTA 7 NEBRASKA 0

Vedral scrambles and rambles to 33 yard line. The kid can run.

Huskers punt to end zone.

Minnesota takes over at 20 yard line. Big run by Gophers.

Rodney Smith with 15-yard run. He is tough.

Nebraska defensive line is getting run over by the Gophers.

80 yard drive by Minnesota. Mohamed Ibrahim run for 15 yds for a TD.

MINNESOTA 14 NEBRASKA 0

The Gophers have 133 yards rushing midway through the 2nd quarter.

Husker moving. Jack Stoll with catch for first down.

Robinson down with ankle injury.

Vedral sacked after a lot of pressure. Punt.

Minnesota fumbles at 15 yard line. The Gophers recover . Big break for Minnesota. Mohamed Barry makes a great tackle for loss.

220 yards rushing by Minnesota in first half!!!!!!!!!!!

HALFTIME: MINNESOTA 14 NEBRASKA 0,

Minnesota gets the ball to start the second half.

45 yard pass to Johnson. Gophers off the great start in 2nd half.Cam Taylor Britt goes out with shoulder injury.

The Gophers score another touchdown. Horrible start for the Blackshirts in the second half.

MINNESOTA 21 NEBRASKA 0.

Rodney Smith just powers his way to the end zone from the one yard line. Huskers are just getting pushed around!

MINNESOTA 28 NEBRASKA 0

Tanner Morgan pass complete to Tyler Johnson for 45 yards.

Minnesota's Ibrahim scores on a 1 yard run. 2 plays 46 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: MINNESOTA 34 NEBRASKA 0.

Dedrick Mills scores on a two yard touchdown. The husker s will not be shutout. FINALLY!

MINNESOTA 34 NEBRASKA 7

FINAL: MINNESOTA 34 NEBRASKA 7