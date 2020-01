Jovan Dewitt, who returned to the Huskers in August after battling throat cancer, is leaving Nebraska to help coach the Tar Heels.

According to a tweet from the official Twitter account of the TarHeels football team, Dewitt will be UNC's new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

The Atlantic Coast Conference team went 4-4 in its conference and finished the 2019 season 7-6 overall.