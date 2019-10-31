Nebraska and Purdue angle toward bowl bids in Saturday showdown

Nebraska will be on the road in search of a Big Ten salve this week taking on Purdue at West Lafayette on the heels of a rough day last weekend against Indiana.

The Big Red bags will be packed with a 4-4 record (2-3 in conference) looking to bounce back from a 38-31 stumble against the Hoosiers.

The scoreboard final in that contest was a little like staring at the sun so you might have missed this. Nebraska passed 500 yards in offense last weekend for the first time in four games.

Purdue will set up shop Saturday with a 2-6 record on the season and a 1-4 mark in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-6 loss to Illinois last week. The team has been hampered by injuries all season but still boasts one of the most explosive air games in the conference.

Saturday will be critical to the bowl aspirations of both squads. Nebraska needs two wins in November for a ticket past the regular season while Purdue needs to win out their last four games to qualify for a bowl.

Husker Coach Scott Frost meets with the media for a look ahead to the game around 10:45 Thursday morning.