Nebraska and Iowa lawmaker's reactions: Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry of Trump

Local political figures issued these statements following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann:

“Nancy Pelosi and the delusional Democrats have made it very clear -- they are hell-bent on erasing the votes of millions of Americans and derailing Pres. Trump's re-election efforts. Pelosi even admits that their latest call for impeachment is simply because they are desperate to defeat this President. Axne and Finkenauer are the deciding votes in Pelosi’s plan, and they will stop at nothing to overturn the will of their constituents who voted for and strongly support President Trump.”

Rep. Congressman Adrian Smith 3rd District of Nebraska in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“I implore Congress to gather all facts before taking any action.”



Based on the current facts, there has been an extreme rush to judgement. @realDonaldTrump stated he will release the transcripts of the call. I implore Congress to gather all facts before taking any action. — Rep. Adrian Smith (@RepAdrianSmith) September 24, 2019

Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse:

“I’m glad the President agreed with the requests a number of us have been making that the administration release this unredacted transcript. The President should also provide all additional relevant materials to the Committee. At a time when foreign powers work every day to exploits our divisions, it’s important for public trust that Americans know what did and did not happen here. We need shared facts. As the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence fulfills its oversight responsibilities, this first release is the right choice for the country.”

Rep. Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley:

“The president said he will release tomorrow the full, unclassified transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president. That level of transparency is extraordinary from any White House. The leadership of the Senate intelligence committee is also working to do its part and hear from the alleged whistleblower and intelligence officials.

“Unfortunately, instead of waiting to learn the facts by reviewing that transcript or hearing from the whistleblower, Democrats have moved straight to starting the impeachment process. Democrats have been searching for any reason to impeach President Trump since his inauguration because they couldn’t accept the results of the 2016 election.

“This all reeks of hypocrisy considering former Vice President Joe Biden has already said he used his office and taxpayer dollars to pressure Ukraine’s president into taking specific law enforcement actions that directly benefited his son. The attention on unverified reports instead of an on-record admission shows why Americans are so distrustful of politicians and the media.

“If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people. For my part, I’ll continue focusing on the issues that affect the everyday lives of Iowans. I hope my Democrat colleagues return to doing the same for their constituents.”

Rep. Congressman 2nd District of Nebraska Don Bacon:

“Many House Democrats have been talking impeachment since the day President Trump was inaugurated. Without facts on the table and despite that President Trump said he was releasing the full transcript of the conversation with the Ukrainian leader tomorrow, they let their personal hate for the President and hyper-partisanship cloud their judgment. Overturning the will of the American people requires evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors, and that has not happened. The rashness to pronounce guilt without facts is shameful and does not serve the interest of the nation.”