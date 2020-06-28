Nebraska and Iowa college baseball players to play 10-game series

Over the last week, college baseball players from the Omaha area and beyond have been training at the OMAC Spring Training camp at Skutt Catholic High School.

College baseball players wrap up after a practice for OMAC Spring Training at Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha on Friday, 6/26/20. (Rex Smith)

Those players will soon face college players from Iowa during a home and home 10-game series.

First, at Principal Park in Des Moines and then at Werner Park in Papillion.

The schedule is:

-Tuesday, 7/7/20 at Des Moines, Nebraska vs. Iowa DH (7-inning games) at Principal Park. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

-Monday 7/13/20 at Des Moines, Nebraska vs. Iowa DH (7-inning games) at Principal Park. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

-Thursday 7/16/20 at Werner Park (9-inning game). First Pitch 5 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

-Friday 7/17/20 at Werner Park, DH (7-inning games). First Pitch 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

-Friday 7/24/20 at Werner Park, (9-inning game). First Pitch 3 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

-Saturday 7/25/20 at Werner Park, DH (7-inning games). First Pitch 12 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Before the games on the 25th, Omaha fire fighters and police officers will play a softball game at approximately 10 a.m.

Kids involved with PACE will be in attendance to watch all the action.

Fans can attend the games at Werner Park for $8 per ticket.