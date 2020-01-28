Nebraska ag department cleared for hemp licensing

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Nebraska's hemp plan, paving the way for the state to license for industrial hemp production and sales.

DOCUMENT: Nebraska Department of Agriculture's hemp plan

With a USDA-approved plan in place, the state can now issue licenses for commercial cultivation, processing, handling, and brokering of hemp throughout the state, Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said Tuesday in a news release from the department.

License applications for 2020 will be available Monday via the NDA website.