Nebraska advances bill to help first responders with PTSD

Firefighters, police officers, county sheriffs and other first responders could get more access to services to help them deal with traumatic experiences under a bill Nebraska lawmakers advanced Wednesday.

The bill won first-round approval in the Legislature on a 42-0 vote.

The proposal would require the state to offer reimbursement for counseling for first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder. It was introduced by state Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, a combat veteran who was shot six times during a firefight with the Taliban in 2003.

Brewer said the bill is an important step to prevent suicides.

The bill could cost the state between $442,000 and $1.7 million a year, according to estimates from the Legislature’s Fiscal Office.

Two additional votes are required before the bill goes to the governor.