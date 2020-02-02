Nebraska WBB suffers tough OT loss to Ohio State

A game-winning shot by Leigha Brown didn't go for Nebraksa, which sent them to an overtime loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

The final score was 80-74.

The Huskers played a great first half where they scored 49 points and led by double digits.

The second half and overtime were all Ohio State.

"Such a tough, disappointing loss at home," said head coach Amy Williams. "We know that that's not good enough to win in the Big Ten."

The Big Red have dropped two straight. They'll look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they visit Iowa.