The Nebraska women's basketball team upset 24th ranked Minnesota on Saturday 72-58 to improve to 12-2 overall.

The team was looking to bounce back from an overtime loss in East Lansing against Michigan State on Tuesday.

Kate Cain led the way for big red with 19. Sam Haiby and Hannah Whitish both poured in 17 points.

Nebraska is now 2-1 in the conference.

They host Wisconsin next Thursday.