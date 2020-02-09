Nebraska WBB drops 4th straight

The Nebraska women's basketball team came all the way back from a 25-point deficit to tie the Indiana Hoosiers in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but ultimately came up short.

The final score was 57-53.

The Huskers have found themselves trying to complete comebacks quite often recently.

"It's just, we overcame a lot through this game and it's another thing to show us that we can beat these teams. Like, we are there. We just have to play four complete quarters," said Junior Center Kate Cain.

Nebraska is back on the hardwood Thursday night when they host Penn State.