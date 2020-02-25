Nebraska Transit adds Eppley Airfield to its proposed Lincoln to Omaha bus routes

Nebraska Transit is proposing three bus routes to and from Lincoln and Omaha, adding Eppley Airfield as a potential stop.

Source: (KOLN)

According to Nebraska Transit, just over 23,000 Nebraskans commute daily between Lincoln and Omaha. NDOT Transit Manager Kari Ruse said they've been presenting its ideas to the public for the last few months.

"The response has always been very positive," Ruse said, "The overall conclusion is that it's something that is needed to connect the two communities."

Three proposed routes include a red, black, and gold option. The red option would be the main one for people going from Lincoln to Omaha. The black option is for people going from Omaha to Lincoln.

The gold option is designed for the more rural routes; making stops in Waverly, Greenwood and Ashland.

"We took input from our meetings and our stakeholders and we've been discussing the stops," Ruse said, "And the regular service and the amount of service and we have incorporated that into the presentations this week."

The projected cost for the bus routes is 13.5 million dollars over the first three years of service. It expects to have federal costs to help pay for it.

Nebraska Transit said it will likely charge $6 with the proposed budget. It said it would also offer monthly passes, which could be free in the first couple of months of service.

Nebraska Transit said it will have a final plan by the end of March. It did not say when the bus routes will start. More meetings are scheduled for Wednesday in Omaha and Thursday in Ashland.