Nebraska Task Force 1 wraps-up Dorian support mission and heads home

With a weakened Hurricane Dorian unspooling along the east coast, heartland support troops are wrapping up and heading home.

The Nebraska Task Force 1 team initially arrived in Florida last Sunday in advance of the storm's approach to the U.S. coast. As the storm track continued to develop the team was moved up to Georgia.

Sixteen members of NETF1 had been deployed. This was a water rescue specific group designed to function in a flooded environment. Eight members of the team are from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, five are from the Omaha Fire Department, two are civilian members, and one member is from the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

On Friday, NETF1 tweeted the team, "has been demobilized from Hurricane Dorian and is heading home!"