Nebraska Task Force 1 arrives in Florida in advance of Hurricane Dorian

Nebraska Task Force 1 arrived in Florida Sunday morning for support duty in advance of Hurricane Dorian.

NETF1 tweeted Sunday morning that preparations will now begin with other FEMA/US&R task forces.

This as Dorian has evolved into a massive Category 5 storm - the strongest hurricane in modern times with sustained winds reaching 180 mph.

Sixteen members of NETF1 have been deployed to Florida in anticipation of Dorian. This is a water rescue specific group designed to function in a flooded environment. Eight members of the team are from Lincoln Fire & Rescue, five are from the Omaha Fire Department, two are civilian members, and one member is from the Council Bluffs Fire Department.

In addition to Task Force 1, metro power crews are also heading into Florida to help. Teams from OPPD, NPPD and Lincoln Electric are among those responding.

Dorian was moving west at 7 mph as the Nebraska team arrived in Florida. The storm is expected to slow in the next day or two, potentially prolonging the current misery in the Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory that Dorian was strafing the Abacos Islands with life-threatening storm surge, destructive waves, and extremely powerful winds. Those conditions were expected to reach Grand Bahama Island later Sunday.

The hurricane was expected to move toward the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday. The Hurricane Center also issued a hurricane watch and storm surge watch for the east coast of Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the line between Volusia and Brevard counties.