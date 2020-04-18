Nebraska Supreme Court upholds death sentence for inmate

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death penalty sentence of a state prisoner who admitted killing his cellmate for being too talkative.

Patrick Schroeder was sentenced to death by a panel of judges in 2018 for strangling 22-year-old Terry Berry in April 2017 at the Tecumseh State Prison in southeast Nebraska.

Schroeder, who was already serving a life sentence for the 2006 killing of 75-year-old Pawnee City farmer, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing Berry. He also served as his own attorney and did not contest prosecutors' death penalty case, saying he wanted to be put to death for his crimes.