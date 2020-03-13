Nebraska Supreme Court issues order for court meetings regarding COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has issued an order that anyone with an elevated risk of transmitting the coronavirus shall not attend any court meetings without approval, among other factors.
Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Judge Michael Heavican handed down the order Thursday. Click here to read the entire document.
It defines anyone with an elevated risk as:
- Those who have traveled outside the U.S. within 14 days of the order or lives or has close contact with someone who has.
- Persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by a health care provider or public official.
- Persons diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Persons who are exhibiting symptoms of an infectious respiratory illness which includes fever, cough or shortness of breath.