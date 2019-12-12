Nebraska Strong helping flood victims through mental, physical hardships

Nebraska Strong says thousands of families are still struggling after the Heartland Flood and not just physically. They’re continuing to come in to meet at resource centers, to get their living arrangements in order or even just talk.

Heartland flooding in 2019

Workers with the Nebraska Strong Outreach Program are helping provide people with physical and emotional support.

Within the last 3 months, their survey shows a larger percentage of people feeling a sense of sadness, feeling fearful or anxious, or having trouble falling or staying asleep.

Workers say it can take up to a year for many to recover from a disaster, not only the physical belongings but the memories they lost as well. With the holidays coming up, reminders of what's gone could be a trigger.

Julie Leary says she meets with victims regularly to set goals and comfort them every step of the way into rebuilding their lives.

“We are working with the survivors as far as offering them emotional support, we offer them resources, we chat with them just to give them an opportunity to kind of vent try to identify their immediate unmet needs,” said Leary.

