Nebraska State Troopers arrest teen escapee after car chase

A juvenile who had escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after a car chase near Grand Island, the NSP reported Monday.

At 2:45 a.m. Monday a trooper located a Chevrolet Impala that matched the description the escapee was possibly driving eastbound on I-80.

The trooper saw the escapee, identified as a 17-year-old male, was speeding near Wood River at mile marker 299. As the trooper was able to confirm the Impala was stolen and attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off.

During the pursuit, the suspect reached speeds more than 125 mph. At mile marker 318, another trooper succeeded in using spike strips to stop the Impala.

The suspect was taken into custody and cited for theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license and traffic violations.

