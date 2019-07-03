Nebraska State Trooper reinstated after change in disciplinary action

A Nebraska State Trooper has been reinstated after a settlement agreement with the Trooper’s union, according to the State Patrol public relations office.

Trooper Tim Flick was fired in 2017 for violating internal policy in his involvement with a high-speed chase. He was charged with two misdemeanors, motor-vehicle homicide and making a false statement under oath, as well as careless driving, an infraction.

South Dakota man, Antoine LaDeaux was killed in the crash.

Since 2017, the criminal charges against Flick have been dropped. Flick’s new attorney, David Dominas, provided new information to the court that after investigation, caused for a reduced level of discipline.

According to the NSP, trooper Flick was reinstated after a 30-day, unpaid suspension, to a non-enforcement role.

Flick is eager to serve the citizens of Nebraska again.

