Nebraska State Sen. Vargas announces father's passing after COVID-19 diagnosis

Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas (District 7) posted on Facebook Wednesday his father Antonio has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19 five weeks ago.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

"Since that time, he has been in critical condition in the ICU on a ventilator for the past 31 days. I am sad to share with you that he passed away earlier this morning," Vargas stated.

"He has always been a fighter. Even up until the very end, he was fighting this disease," the post reads. "Dad - I love you. I will continue to try and make you proud. I will continue to work to be a better husband, son, father, and friend to all my loved ones. I’m going to keep fighting for my family, our community, and for the most vulnerable in our communities."

Vargas thanked everyone for all the encouragement and supportive messages during this difficult time.