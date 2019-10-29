Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt to propose college athlete pay bill

Hours after the news broke about the NCAA decision to allow college student athletes to be paid for use of their name, image, and likeness, Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt said she will have a bill supporting such athletes across the state.

"These athletes are receiving an education that often time they don't have time to take advantage of because they can't have an outside job, because playing football or volleyball is a full-time job," Hunt, of Omaha, said Tuesday.

Students like Michael Monico, a University of Nebraska-Omaha athlete, can attest to this.

"We spend a lot of time in the field and class and in study halls," he said. "It's tough to find hours to get a job with decent hours like other students are able to."

Monico and Aaron Uribe play for soccer for UNO. Players like them would like to see some compensation for being an athlete.

"I think its only right their hard work gets paid off in the form of a compensation somehow and getting paid ...>

As of now, athletes don't get paid for the use of their image or likeness, and that's something Hunt wants to change.

She's planning to introduce her Fair Pay to Play bill to the floor.

"What it would do is allow athletes to be compensated for their images, or likeliness and allow them to get agents," she said.

It's a controversial topic since some say athletes already get compensated in other ways.

UNO does allow student athletes like Monico and Uribe to get jobs, but they spend almost 40 hours a week on soccer. They both said they believe the new pay rules could help recruit and keep athletes in school.

"It will lead to more players not doing the 'one and done,' especially for basketball," Monico maybe they will stay and get their education if they are being paid to be there.

Hunt said the bill wouldn't cost the state a thing.