Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dies of natural causes

Officials say a 63-year-old Nebraska prisoner has died of what appears to be natural causes.

The Department of Correctional Services says John Funaro died shortly after 11 a.m. at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Funaro was serving a 15- to 20-year sentence for charges in Webster and Buffalo counties that included multiple counts of theft and burglary.

He began serving his sentence on Aug. 1, 2016.

The case does not appear to be connected to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A corrections department spokeswoman says no inmates or staff members are believed to have the virus.