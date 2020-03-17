Nebraska State Patrol will watch for impaired drivers on St. Patrick's Day

The Nebraska State Patrol issued a reminder they will be patrolling throughout the state for impaired drivers Tuesday as St. Patrick's Day celebrations ensue.

St. Patrick's Day traditionally has among the highest rates of drunk driving nationwide, authorities noted in the press release.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of bars and restaurants have closed or limited gatherings according to federal, state and city guidelines, while the NSP urges any who celebrate to do so responsibly.

The impaired driving enforcement is made possible partly by a grant of $7,552 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.