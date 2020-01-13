Nebraska State Patrol responds to 68 crashes during icy weekend

The weekend's winter weather kept Nebraska State Patrol troopers busy throughout the state.

According to an NSP press release on Monday, troopers across the state helped 166 motorists and responded to 68 crashes between Friday afternoon and Sunday. They also assisted other agencies in 41 incidents.

One of those crashes included an NSP cruiser was struck by another vehicle Friday evening while the trooper was responding to another crash in south Omaha. The trooper, who was not inside the vehicle at the time, was not injured; and neither was the driver who hit the car.

“We’re thankful there were no injuries in this crash, but it should serve as a reminder of how quickly something can go wrong in inclement weather,” NSP Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said in the release. “All drivers should slow down in poor weather, especially when approaching a scene in which emergency crews are actively working.”

NSP suggests drivers check road conditions on the Nebraska 511 website or app before traveling during winter weather. Drivers stranded while traveling can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 on a cell phone; or 800-525-5555 on any phone.

NSP also advises drivers to keep a winter weather survival kit in their vehicles that include:

