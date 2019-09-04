Nebraska State Patrol makes 77 DUI arrests during summer campaign

The Nebraska State Patrol reports a total of 77 driving under the influence arrests during the campaign “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” that ran from August 16 through September 2.

According to a release from the NSP, in addition to the 77 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, troopers also issued citations for 1,121 speeders, 101 drivers driving under a suspension, 26 open containers, 15 minor in possessions, 55 no proof of insurance, 47 no seat belts, and 26 improper child restraints.

“This campaign is an important one as we close the summer driving season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers have worked night and day over the summer months to patrol the roads, respond to dangerous situations, and assist in flood relief efforts.”

This campaign marks the end of NSP’s annual “100 Days of Summer” initiative. Their mission is to keep Nebraska roads safe and runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Troopers also preformed 744 motorist assists during the campaign, according to the release.

