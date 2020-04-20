Nebraska State Patrol arrests 3 people after 3 different pursuits Saturday

Three people were arrested after three separate pursuits Saturday in Lincoln, North Platte and near Kearney, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The NSP reported the first arrest occurred after a trooper saw a vehicle speeding near 84th and O Streets in Lincoln at 12 a.m.

The vehicle fled from an attempted traffic stop and a pursuit ensued but was called off because the suspect was driving dangerously.

The NSP received a report regarding the same car at a home in East Lincoln and arrested Shawn Durham, 48.

Durham was booked into the Lancaster County Jail for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension and traffic violations.

At 4:35 p.m., a trooper on I-80 near Gibbon saw a motorcyclist traveling at 117 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled -- reaching 170 mph.

The rider lost control at an exit ramp and the trooper pulled him from the motorcycle as it was leaking fuel.

Jaden Andersen, 20, of Kearney was taken to Kearney Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Andersen is charged with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no motorcycle operator’s license, and numerous traffic violations. He is being held at the Buffalo County Jail.

At 4:50 p.m. a trooper saw a car speeding on I-80 near Maxwell. For the third time that day, a driver fled from an attempted traffic stop.

The trooper pursued the suspect through multiple gas station parking lots as North Platte Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to assist.

The suspect struck a police cruiser and a sign, then a trooper was able to block the suspect’s vehicle.

Irma Divas Donis, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, assault on an officer, driving under the influence of drugs, refusing a chemical test and numerous traffic violations.

She is being held at the Lincoln County Jail.