Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Loveless passes away

The Nebraska State Patrol announced the passing of Lt. Craig Loveless, 54, who died March 27 due to cancer.

Loveless served Nebraska for the last 33 years.

“Craig was universally admired throughout our State Patrol family,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, in a statement issued Saturday. “His bravery on our SWAT Teams, his expertise in training new troopers, and his leadership in the field have left a lasting impact on the State Patrol and all who worked alongside Craig.”

Loveless joined the NSP in 1987 in the Patrol Division in Omaha.

In 1994, he transferred to Investigative Services and spent years representing NSP on the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force.

Loveless was promoted to sergeant at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island in 2005, where he served for nine years.

While there, about 25 percent of all current troopers went through basic recruit camp. Loveless also served in SWAT for 20 years and was the Special Operations Coordinator during his time in Grand Island.

In 2014, Loveless was promoted to lieutenant for the Patrol Division in Omaha.

“We’re all better for having worked with Craig. Without question, he’s made Nebraska a safer place through his service and the lasting effect he has had on our agency,” said Bolduc. “Our hearts are with Craig’s fiancé and his children during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.