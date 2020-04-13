Nebraska State Patrol IDs person killed in crash at Beatrice

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified a person killed in a two-vehicle crash just north of Beatrice late last week.

KWBE reports that the crash happened late Friday morning on U.S. Highway 77, about six miles north of Beatrice, when a car clipped a pickup truck, overcorrected, then went off the highway.

The patrol says the car rolled into a field, killing the driver, 23-year-old Corey Summers, of Omaha.

Officials say two others involved in the crash were taken to a Lincoln hospital in stable condition.