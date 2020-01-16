Nebraska State Patrol: 3 traffic stops lead to 4 arrests

The Nebraska State Patrol says three traffic stops along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska just hours apart netted thousands of dollars worth of drugs and fraudulent credit cards and led to the arrests of four people.

The patrol says all the stops happened Tuesday:



The first, near Kearney, turned up 15 pounds of marijuana and $1,500 in cash.

In a second stop near Lexington, troopers found 53 pounds of marijuana, 3 pounds of THC wax and 300 THC vape cartridges.

The third stop near Alda uncovered multiple fraudulent credit cards, a forgery device and marijuana.

In all, four people were arrested on various charges.