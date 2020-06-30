Nebraska State Fair to continue for FFA, 4-H

The Nebraska State Fair is a go with some modifications.

The fair's board of directors decided today that there will be a showcase of the traditional youth activities for those involved with 4-H and FFA across the state.

Other fair activities are being canceled due to the pandemic.

Board members said they would keep the possibility open of adding other events as the date approaches.

"The people of the community and the people of the state and nation are hungry for some wholesome social activity. What's more wholesome and social and wonderful than a fair,” said Bill Ogg, Executive Director of the Nebraska State Fair.

The fair will begin the weekend of August 28th in Grand Island. There will be no admission fee this year.

