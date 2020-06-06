Nebraska State Fair on schedule, organizers say

The Nebraska State Fair is on schedule for their 2020 opening, the organization announced Friday, which is to be held Aug. 28 through Sept. 7.

The team is optimistic and continuing to prepare and plan despite uncertainties, the State Fair said in a statement issued Friday.

They will continue to follow and monitor directives from local and national health agencies including the Nebraska Governor's Office.

The State Fair Administration Office reopened Monday to necessary foot traffic. Included is the Nebraska Lottery Claim Center. Masks are required to be inside State Fair facilities whenever six-foot distancing cannot be kept.

For more information on the Nebraska State Fair, visit statefair.org.