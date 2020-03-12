Nebraska State Fair hires investigators to check suspicious activity

The Nebraska State Fair has hired a forensic investigation firm to look into the fair's finances.

Beth Smith heads the state fair board, and she said Wednesday that the fair staff discovered suspicious activity during an internal review.

The fair has contacted the offices of the state attorney general and state auditor. Smith says the Nebraska State Patrol also will investigate.

Eight fair employees lost their jobs in December as officials took steps to firm up finances after a 2019 loss.

Fair executive director Lori Cox said earlier this month that the fair now couldn't be more financially solid.