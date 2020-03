The Huskers kicked off spring football practice on Monday. Head Coach Scott Frost enters his third season at Nebraska. Coach Frost welcomes back ten starters on offense, including quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The Nebraska defense returns six starters, including all Big Ten cornerback Dicaprio Bootle.

Coach Frost and several players will speak to the media on Monday.

The annual Red-White Spring game is set for Saturday, April 18th in Memorial Stadium.