Nebraska Senators struggle on wording new bill banning vaping in nonsmoking areas

Nebraska lawmakers are looking at banning vaping in certain spots but they are finding out that writing a law without criminalizing other products is proving difficult.

While the health risks associated with vaping are still under study, Nebraska State Senators are trying to figure out how vaping fits with the state's clean indoor air act.

LB 840 would ban e-cigarettes anywhere cigarette smoking is banned.

“These products should be included in the clean air indoor act because they are harmful to users and bystanders and not including them undermines the public impact of the law,” said Senator Dan Quick.

Senators seemed to be on board with the general idea but struggled with wording in the bill. It would restrict all electronic devices emitting a vapor for human consumption.

“I do think this definition is overbroad and could criminalize a lot of products that we see in our everyday use. Asthma inhalers and humidifiers are clearly banned under this definition and there are other products on the outer skirts of this definition for example Febreze, which could be seen as falling under it,” said Senator Andrew Lagrone.

Senator Julie Slama said, “I see a gray area of even hairspray. It's not intended for human inhalation but it's intended for human consumption in terms of use on the hair.”

Another big point of contention whether vaping should be allowed in vape stores.

Senator Justin Wayne of Omaha supports an amendment saying vape shops should be no different than cigar bars.

“You can smoke cigars within that shop that's exempted from the clear air indoor act. That just makes sense,” said Senator Justin Wayne.

The bill would allow for vaping in stores exclusively selling vaping products. Those under 21 would not be allowed inside. Senators hope to have the language cleaned up on Thursday.

New numbers released by the center for disease control notes say more than 2,800 people have been hospitalized for vaping-related illnesses nationwide and 68 people have died -- including one in Nebraska.

