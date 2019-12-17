Nebraska Regional Poison Center offers tips for a safe holiday

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is offering a few tips to make sure this holiday season is a magical one as well as a safe one.

According to a release, the number of poisoning incidents involving children rises during the holiday season. Often times, crucial safety measures can be overlooked during the hustle and bustle of preparing for the holidays.

Here are some tips for a healthy holiday:

• When visitors arrive for the holidays, make sure to store their medications out of reach of children or in a lockbox.

• Batteries used in some gifts, toys, watches, remotes and more can be very dangerous if swallowed. Also, avoid toys that include magnets.

• Alcohol in holiday drinks and gifts such as perfume are also hazards for children. Clean up immediately after holiday parties and keep items containing alcohol out of reach.

• Clean and remove ashtrays, only a few cigarette butts swallowed is enough to harm a child.

• It is important to have a Carbon Monoxide detector in your house.

• Lamp oil in candle lamps are popular this time of year, they sometimes come in colors that look like pretty beverages to children. Keep out of reach of children.

• Bubble lights contain a toxic chemical called methylene chloride that is harmful.

• Be mindful of all tree decorations that may pose a choking hazard.

• Keep small children and animals away from seasonal plants such as mistletoe, holly berries, yew plants, and poinsettias. They are not fatal but may cause an upset stomach.

• Remember your pets this holiday season and what they can’t eat, chocolate, raisins, grapes, and some nuts can be very toxic to animals.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public and they urge people to call 1-800-222-1222 if you believe poisoning may have occurred and you will speak immediately to a registered nurse or pharmacist.

