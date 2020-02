Nebraska Quakes softball held their grand opening for their new facility off of S 117th Street on Saturday.

It's a 21,000 square foot space that is for girls only.

The mission is to promote as many athletic opportunities as possible for female athletes.

The new facility is double the size of the Quakes' previous location.

All girls will have a keypad number to enter the building. They'll have access 24/7 to use the space to workout and practice their swings.