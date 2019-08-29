Nebraska Public Power sends crews to Florida ahead of hurricane

The Nebraska Public Power District is sending an 18-man contingent of line technicians to Florida to assist in any power outages likely to happen from Hurricane Dorian, expected to hit landfall Monday.

They will be sent to assist Orlando Utilities Commission and arrive Sunday before the storm to ensure the power restoration process can begin as soon as the storm passes, according to a release from the NPPD.

Line technicians from Plattsmouth, Geneva, York, O’Neill, Norfolk, Ogallala, Atkinson, Creighton, Hartington, Scottsbluff, Chadron, and Lexington will make the journey along with 18 specialized utility vehicles.

Lincoln Electric System is deploying staff and vehicles as well, to help the Florida Public Power Utilities.

According to both releases, the American Public Power Association helped coordinate the assistance effort.