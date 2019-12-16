Nebraska Pick 5 Jackpot winning ticket sold in Lincoln expires soon

A $202,000 Nebraska Pick 5 prize from August is about to expire.

For the August 4 drawing, a $202,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket was sold at U-Stop #18, 110 West O Street in Lincoln. The ticket matched all five winning numbers (06, 10, 14, 32, 33) for the jackpot prize.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and claim any prizes as soon as possible.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed at Nebraska Lottery Headquarters, 137 NW 17th Street in Lincoln. The $202,000 Pick 5 prize will expire on Friday, January 31, 2020. Visit the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, for more information on claiming prizes.

Nebraska Pick 5 is Nebraska’s unique Lottery game: all the proceeds from Nebraska Pick 5 stay in Nebraska, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers.

The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot, which starts at $50,000 and grows by $4,000 each drawing that is not won, are 1 in 501,942 while the overall odds of winning a prize in the game, which has drawings seven nights a week, are 1 in 8.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $750 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.