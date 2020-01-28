Nebraska Panhandle collision claims the life of car driver

A highway collision in the Nebraska Panhandle has claimed the life of one driver and seriously injured another.

The collision occurred around 6 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 385, just northwest of Alliance. Authorities say a northbound car crossed the center line and rammed into an oncoming pickup truck. The car driver died.

The Nebraska State Patrol identified him as 68-year-old Bruce Engel, who lived in Hemingford.

The pickup driver has been taken to a Scottsbluff hospital. He's been identified as 21-year-old Levi Clouse, also of Hemingford.