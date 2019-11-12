Nebraska, Omaha police unions call for more prison beds, staff

The Nebraska State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police released a letter Tuesday agreeing with the Omaha Police Officers Association's push for more prison beds.

In the letter, it reads that after listening to Corrections Director Scott Frakes explain that they are near capacity, the State FOP sees the need for more beds more pressingly.

The letter goes on to say, that the effort of making certain felony charges misdemeanors to free space, has caused an "unfunded mandate on the county jails and now they are having to build more space."

The state placed inmates on probation and parole in an attempt to solve the overcrowding issue, but the release states that too many of those released are violating conditions and going right back into the system.

The release in its entirety is below.

The Nebraska State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police is the largest public safety labor organization in Nebraska. We represent over 3900 men and women in law enforcement including over 1000 state and county corrections officers. Over the past year, the State Lodge has worked closely with FOP Lodge #88, State Corrections, in an attempt to create safer working conditions for corrections staff at the various facilities across the state.

We agree with the Omaha Police Officers Association for the need for more beds in the Nebraska prison system. It’s become more apparent for that need after listening to a recent legislative hearing when Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes admitted that the state correctional system is 150 inmates away from being at capacity.

However, without a fully staffed Nebraska correctional system, it will be impossible to get anything accomplished. After decades of neglect, we have a public safety crisis on the horizon. Our legislators create laws with penalties every session. But without a place to house and rehabilitate them, we will be violating one of the main roles of government which is protecting the public. It’s no different than at home, if you break a rule there will be consequences.

This state could build 10 prisons but without correctional officers to work in them, they will be left vacant. We have inmates who cannot get the services they need and while most of them will at some point get out of prison and need to assimilate into society. Some inmates are simply too violent to be let loose on the streets and we must have a facility to house them.

We’ve created misdemeanor crimes that were once felonies to create space for the state correctional system. All that has done is put an unfunded mandate on the county jails and now they are having to build more space. The state decided to place more inmates on probation and parole in an attempt to alleviate the housing crisis. It appears that too many of them are violating the conditions of their release and are getting put back into the system.

Turnover in corrections staffing continues at alarming rates. Once again, corrections officers leaving will outpace hires, with 398 projected staffing positions being vacated, and only 345 being filled.

The Inspector General’s report shows remarkable statistics from multiple surveys of corrections officers themselves. 61% believe that starting salaries are not appropriate. 45% do not look forward to coming to work most days. Over 50% of employees would not recommend this job to someone they care about.

It’s time to treat the Nebraska Correctional system as a profession and not a temp job. It’s time to pay the correctional officer a professional wage so when we take the time to recruit and train them, we don’t watch them walk away. I’ve heard for years that we should take a market-based approach towards pay. Well the market is telling us that it’s not enough to keep them and this state needs to make a more aggressive approach in wage and benefits, not just short-term fixes.

Our Correctional Officers and Staff deserve better.

Jim Maguire

President

Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police

