Nebraska National Guard helps Food Bank as need spikes during COVID-19 pandemic

Showing no signs of slowing down, Nebraska’s calling on the National Guard for more help in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Army and Air National Guard members are packing hundreds of boxes at the Food Bank for Heartland each day.

“Earlier this month Food Bank for Heartland and Food Bank of Lincoln submitted a request for assistance from the Nebraska National Guard,” said Brian Barks, President and CEO, Food Bank for the Heartland.

The call was made out of concern over whether staff and volunteers would be able to keep up.

“As you are aware we are facing an unprecedented for demand for food assistance. the resources of our organization are being stretched and challenged,” said Barks.

The boxes will go out to communities across parts Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, as part of the food bank’s mobile food pantry.

“Very, unique, very fun,” said Sgt. Matthew Poehlman. “I feel like we’re helping the community out a lot by preparing meals for schools and community people who may be without food because of the pandemic.”

So far the National Guard has deployed about 200 members to assist with Covid-19 related missions.

“We also have solders and airmen participating in PPE distribution to a lot of the regional health centers, and we also have the mobile test sites,” said “We currently have three teams that are approximately 22 - 23 solders and airman that are participating in these mobile test sites across Nebraska.”

If the Together Food Pantry has it their way, the number of National Guard members helping out will take another jump.

“Nowhere in my crystal ball did I ever plan a phone call or a request to the National Guard to be able to help us operate on a daily basis,” said Mike Hornacek, President and CEO, Together Inc.

Demand has been soaring, serving up to a thousand people a day.

“We’re’re still kind of in the process of conversation so we’re not sure if we’ll get the help but we’re hopeful,” said Hornacek.

The National Guard’s mission with the food banks run through the end of May. It can only be extended if President Trump extends the National Emergency Declaration past May.

